James leads Rider against Manhattan after 21-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (4-9, 1-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-11, 1-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-9, 1-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-11, 1-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays the Manhattan Jaspers after Mervin James scored 21 points in Rider’s 79-76 overtime victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Broncs have gone 3-2 at home. Rider is the MAAC leader with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 2.7.

The Jaspers have gone 1-3 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan ranks ninth in the MAAC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Seydou Traore averaging 1.8.

Rider’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Rider allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Broncs. James is averaging 22.4 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games for Rider.

Shaquil Bender is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jaspers. Traore is averaging 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

