James leads Louisville against No. 4 North Carolina after 20-point showing

Louisville Cardinals (6-10, 1-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 5-0 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Louisville Cardinals (6-10, 1-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 5-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the No. 4 North Carolina Tar Heels after Mike James scored 20 points in Louisville’s 89-83 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-0 at home. North Carolina is eighth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Cardinals have gone 1-4 against ACC opponents. Louisville averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

North Carolina’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than North Carolina gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging seven points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels.

James is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.