Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » James has 20 in…

James has 20 in Rider’s 62-57 win against Saint Peter’s

The Associated Press

January 25, 2024, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Mervin James had 20 points in Rider’s 62-57 win over Saint Peter’s on Thursday night.

James also contributed nine rebounds for the Broncs (6-13, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tariq Ingraham scored 11 points while going 4 of 5 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. TJ Weeks Jr. was 3-of-9 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Peacocks (10-7, 6-2) were led by Latrell Reid, who posted 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Armoni Zeigler added 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Saint Peter’s. Corey Washington also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up