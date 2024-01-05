James and the Rider Broncs visit conference foe Quinnipiac

Rider Broncs (3-10, 0-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 1-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rider Broncs (3-10, 0-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 1-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats host Mervin James and the Rider Broncs.

The Bobcats have gone 5-1 at home. Quinnipiac is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Broncs are 0-2 in conference play. Rider is the MAAC leader with 41.5 rebounds per game led by James averaging 7.4.

Quinnipiac is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Quinnipiac has given up to its opponents (42.5%).

The Bobcats and Broncs face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Lewis is averaging 8.2 points and 7.2 assists for the Bobcats. Balanc is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

James is scoring 19.2 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 33.6% over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

