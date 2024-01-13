James and Rider host Marist

Rider Broncs (5-11, 2-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-6, 2-2 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (5-11, 2-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-6, 2-2 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Marist Red Foxes after Mervin James scored 27 points in Rider’s 71-58 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Red Foxes are 3-2 on their home court. Marist is ninth in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Isaiah Brickner leads the Red Foxes with 5.4 boards.

The Broncs are 2-3 against MAAC opponents. Rider is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Marist’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Marist gives up.

The Red Foxes and Broncs square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for Marist.

James is shooting 53.2% and averaging 20.5 points for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.