James and Louisville host Miami (FL)

Louisville Cardinals (5-9, 0-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 2-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces the Miami Hurricanes after Mike James scored 23 points in Louisville’s 83-70 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-0 in home games. Miami (FL) ranks fourth in the ACC in rebounding with 38.4 rebounds. Norchad Omier paces the Hurricanes with 9.7 boards.

The Cardinals have gone 0-3 against ACC opponents. Louisville is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (FL) makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (45.8%). Louisville has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is scoring 18.1 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 15 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

Skyy Clark averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. James is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

