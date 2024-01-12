James’ 25 help North Florida knock off Jacksonville 82-74

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dorian James scored 25 points and Chaz Lanier added 21 as North Florida beat Jacksonville 82-74…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dorian James scored 25 points and Chaz Lanier added 21 as North Florida beat Jacksonville 82-74 on Friday night.

James shot 11 of 13 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line for the Ospreys (9-9, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Lanier shot 8 of 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Nate Lliteras was 2 of 3 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Marcus Niblack led the Dolphins (9-8, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Donovan Rivers added 10 points and seven rebounds for Jacksonville. Robert McCray also recorded nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

