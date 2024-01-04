Jahvon Quinerly hits late 3-pointer to lift No. 15 Memphis over Tulsa 78-75

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly made a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, and No. 15 Memphis survived a late…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly made a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, and No. 15 Memphis survived a late flurry from Tulsa’s Cobe Williams to beat the Golden Hurricane 78-75 on Thursday night.

David Jones and Nae’Qwan Tomlin each scored 17 points for Memphis, which led 75-70 in the final minute before Williams scored five points in a three-second span.

After Quinerly’s 3, Williams’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out.

PJ Haggerty scored 27 points for Tulsa (9-4, 0-1), which had a nine-game home winning streak snapped. Carlous Williams added 16 and Cobe Williams finished with 10.

No. 10 ARIZONA 97, COLORADO 50

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kylan Boswell scored 14 points and made an incredible pass that bounced twice, Pelle Larsson had 18 points and Arizona steamrolled short-handed Colorado.

Coming off a lackadaisical loss to Stanford, the Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) jumped on Colorado early, building a 20-point lead midway through the first half.

Boswell had the highlight of a dominating first half, curving a low pass with his left hand — he’s right-handed — that bounced twice and hit Larsson in stride for a breakaway layup.

Colorado (11-3, 2-1) rode a six-game winning streak into the desert, but was without two of its top three scorers, freshman guard Cody Williams and forward Tristan da Silva.

Javon Ruffin led Colorado with 11 points.

No. 19 JAMED MADISON 68, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 61

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Noah Freidel hit two 3-pointers in the final two minutes, Terrence Edwards led all scorers with 19 points and T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points and 11 rebounds as James Madison remained undefeated with a win over Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) went on a 14-0 run midway through the second half to open a 49-40 lead and snap the Cajuns’ 19-game home wining streak.

The Cajuns were led by Kentrell Garnett with 17 points.

Kobe Julien added 15 points and Kitenge Hosana had 11. Joe Charles had a game-high 15 rebounds.

No. 24 GONZAGA 86, PEPPERDINE 60

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike scored 20 points, Anton Watson added 15 and Gonzaga beat Pepperdine in their West Coast Conference opener for its 46th straight win over the Waves.

Five Bulldogs scored in double figures including Nolan Hickman, who had 14 points. Gonzaga seized control early with a 15-2 run. Ryan Nembhard and Hickman buried 3s as part of a 13-1 spurt later in the half and the Bulldogs led 45-27 at the break.

Houston Mallette led Pepperdine with 15 and Michael Ajayi added 14.

Gonzaga (10-4, 1-0 WCC) has won all 25 conference openers under coach Mark Few, the last four coming against Pepperdine (7-9, 0-1).

