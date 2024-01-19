Jacobi, Eastern Illinois Panthers take on the Lindenwood Lions

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-10, 2-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-11, 1-4 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-10, 2-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-11, 1-4 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kooper Jacobi and the Eastern Illinois Panthers visit Keenon Cole and the Lindenwood Lions in OVC action.

The Lions are 3-4 on their home court. Lindenwood has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

The Panthers are 2-3 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is third in the OVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Tiger Booker averaging 2.9.

Lindenwood averages 66.1 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 67.2 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The Lions and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Beane is averaging 13 points for the Lions. Cole is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Booker is averaging 13.9 points and 2.4 steals for the Panthers. Kyndall Davis is averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

