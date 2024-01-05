Jacksonville visits Stetson after Swenson’s 21-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Stephan D. Swenson scored 21 points in Stetson’s 75-74 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters are 5-0 in home games. Stetson is 4-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dolphins are 0-1 in ASUN play. Jacksonville is fourth in the ASUN with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Workman averaging 5.4.

Stetson makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Jacksonville has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 23.1 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Swenson is averaging 11.7 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Marcus Niblack is averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Dolphins. Robert McCray is averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

