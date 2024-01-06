Jacksonville visits Stetson after Swenson’s 21-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after Stephan D. Swenson scored 21 points in Stetson’s 75-74 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters are 5-0 in home games. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN scoring 78.3 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Dolphins are 0-1 in conference matchups. Jacksonville is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stetson averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 23.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hatters. Swenson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Robert McCray is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Marcus Niblack is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.