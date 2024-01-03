Jacksonville visits FGCU following Bell’s 21-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays…

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Zach Bell scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 79-52 victory over the Erskine Flying Fleet.

The Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. FGCU is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins are 2-5 on the road. Jacksonville is eighth in the ASUN scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

FGCU averages 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.8 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game FGCU allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Robert McCray is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Dolphins. Marcus Niblack is averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.