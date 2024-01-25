Jacksonville visits Blanton and Eastern Kentucky

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-9, 1-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-9, 5-0 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-9, 1-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-9, 5-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Devontae Blanton scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 82-70 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels are 7-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is fourth in the ASUN with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 12.0.

The Dolphins have gone 1-4 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The Colonels and Dolphins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cozart is scoring 15.2 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 14.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Robert McCray is shooting 51.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Dolphins. Marcus Niblack is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.