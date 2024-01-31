Jacksonville State visits UTEP following Tandy’s 25-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-10, 3-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-10, 2-4 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-10, 3-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-10, 2-4 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the UTEP Miners after KyKy Tandy scored 25 points in Jacksonville State’s 73-62 win over the Liberty Flames.

The Miners are 10-2 in home games. UTEP is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 3-3 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

UTEP scores 73.6 points, 9.7 more per game than the 63.9 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 70.8 points per game, 1.5 more than the 69.3 UTEP allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zid Powell is averaging 11.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 15.3 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Tandy is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

