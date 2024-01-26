Jacksonville State takes on Liberty, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Liberty Flames (13-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-10, 2-3 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (13-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-10, 2-3 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State enters the matchup against Liberty as losers of three straight games.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-4 at home. Jacksonville State is second in the CUSA with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Mason Nicholson averaging 4.7.

The Flames are 2-3 in CUSA play. Liberty averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Jacksonville State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Liberty allows. Liberty has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is scoring 18.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Colin Porter is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

