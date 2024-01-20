Jacksonville State plays Louisiana Tech following Tandy’s 25-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-6, 2-1 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-8, 2-1 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-6, 2-1 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-8, 2-1 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after KyKy Tandy scored 25 points in Jacksonville State’s 80-69 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-3 in home games. Jacksonville State scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 4.1.

Jacksonville State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Clark is averaging 8.6 points for the Gamecocks.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 15.2 points, six rebounds, two steals and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.