Jacksonville State faces Liberty following Tandy’s 35-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (11-5, 0-1 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (11-5, 0-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on the Liberty Flames after KyKy Tandy scored 35 points in Jacksonville State’s 70-63 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames have gone 6-1 in home games. Liberty is second in the CUSA scoring 77.6 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 1-0 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 11.9 assists per game led by Quincy Clark averaging 3.0.

Liberty scores 77.6 points, 15.2 more per game than the 62.4 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Liberty allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Cleveland is averaging 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Clark is averaging 8.7 points for the Gamecocks. Tandy is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.