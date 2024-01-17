Jacksonville hosts McKee and Queens

Queens Royals (7-11, 1-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-8, 0-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens…

Queens Royals (7-11, 1-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-8, 0-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after AJ McKee scored 22 points in Queens’ 84-66 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Dolphins have gone 6-0 in home games. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 2.1.

The Royals have gone 1-2 against ASUN opponents. Queens is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Jacksonville is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Jacksonville allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Niblack is averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dolphins. Robert McCray is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

McKee is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Royals. Deyton Albury is averaging 17.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 58.6% over the past 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Royals: 3-7, averaging 84.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

