Jacksonville faces Austin Peay after McCray’s 23-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (10-12, 3-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-11, 1-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Robert McCray scored 23 points in Jacksonville’s 69-63 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Dolphins have gone 7-1 in home games. Jacksonville is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Governors are 3-4 in ASUN play. Austin Peay is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Jacksonville is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, the same percentage Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The Dolphins and Governors face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Niblack is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. McCray is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Governors: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

