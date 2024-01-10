Jackson, VMI Keydets take on the Chattanooga Mocs

VMI Keydets (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Taeshaud…

VMI Keydets (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taeshaud Jackson and the VMI Keydets visit Sam Alexis and the Chattanooga Mocs in SoCon play Thursday.

The Mocs have gone 7-1 in home games. Chattanooga is ninth in the SoCon with 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Alexis averaging 7.0.

The Keydets are 0-2 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks sixth in the SoCon shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Chattanooga scores 78.1 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 73.9 VMI allows. VMI averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Chattanooga allows.

The Mocs and Keydets meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Trey Bonham is averaging 16 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

Brennan Watkins is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

