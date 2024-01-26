Jackson State visits Heady and Bethune-Cookman

Jackson State Tigers (8-10, 4-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-10, 3-2 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (8-10, 4-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-10, 3-2 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays the Jackson State Tigers after Jakobi Heady scored 25 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 76-72 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Bethune-Cookman has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 4-1 in conference play. Jackson State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 70.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 74.9 Bethune-Cookman allows.

The Wildcats and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dhashon Dyson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Heady is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Ken Evans is averaging 19 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

