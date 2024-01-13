Jackson State takes on Alabama A&M after Evans’ 24-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-13, 2-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Jackson State Tigers (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-13, 2-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Ken Evans scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 73-63 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on their home court. Alabama A&M has a 0-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 2-0 in conference play. Jackson State has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Alabama A&M allows.

The Bulldogs and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Peek-Green is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.7 points. Dailin Smith is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Evans is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.