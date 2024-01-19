Jackson State hosts Smith and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-10, 1-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-9, 3-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-10, 1-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-9, 3-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Jackson State Tigers after Charles Smith IV scored 28 points in Prairie View A&M’s 71-60 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 in home games. Jackson State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 1-2 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is sixth in the SWAC scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

Jackson State averages 70.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 77.3 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Jackson State gives up.

The Tigers and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Smith is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

