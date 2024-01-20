Jackson State hosts Prairie View A&M following Smith’s 28-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-10, 1-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-9, 3-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Jackson State Tigers after Charles Smith IV scored 28 points in Prairie View A&M’s 71-60 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 in home games. Jackson State is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 1-2 in conference games. Prairie View A&M allows 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Jackson State is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Jackson State allows.

The Tigers and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Adams is averaging 9.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Andre Nunley is averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

