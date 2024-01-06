Jackson State hosts Alcorn State following Hawkins’ 24-point game

Alcorn State Braves (1-12) at Jackson State Tigers (4-9) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5;…

Alcorn State Braves (1-12) at Jackson State Tigers (4-9)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Jackson State Tigers after Jalen Hawkins scored 24 points in Alcorn State’s 79-75 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 4-9 to start the season. Jackson State is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Braves are 0-12 on the road. Alcorn State is sixth in the SWAC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 9.5.

Jackson State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 5.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (46.7%).

The Tigers and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Cook is averaging 5.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Kendall is averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Braves: 0-10, averaging 67.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.