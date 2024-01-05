Jackson leads Western Carolina against Wofford after 24-point outing

Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the Wofford Terriers after Tre Jackson scored 24 points in Western Carolina’s 80-71 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 6-0 at home. Western Carolina is the leader in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Terriers are 1-0 in SoCon play. Wofford is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Western Carolina makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Wofford averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Western Carolina allows.

The Catamounts and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Catamounts. Jackson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Corey Tripp is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

