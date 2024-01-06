Jackson and Western Carolina host Wofford

Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -6; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on the Wofford Terriers after Tre Jackson scored 24 points in Western Carolina’s 80-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 6-0 in home games. Western Carolina ranks fifth in the SoCon in rebounding with 39.6 rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright paces the Catamounts with 12.3 boards.

The Terriers are 1-0 in SoCon play. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 3.4.

Western Carolina’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Wofford allows. Wofford averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Western Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is shooting 47.9% and averaging 21.3 points for the Catamounts. Jackson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Corey Tripp is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.