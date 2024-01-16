Jackson and VMI host Furman

Furman Paladins (8-9, 2-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (3-14, 0-4 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Furman Paladins (8-9, 2-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (3-14, 0-4 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces the Furman Paladins after Taeshaud Jackson scored 22 points in VMI’s 134-96 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Keydets have gone 3-3 at home. VMI has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Paladins are 2-2 in conference play. Furman averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

VMI scores 71.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 78.5 Furman allows. Furman averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than VMI allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Watkins is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

JP Pegues is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 assists. Alex Williams is averaging 16 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

