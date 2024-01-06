Ivy-Curry leads UTSA against Rice after 20-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the Rice Owls after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 20 points in UTSA’s 78-76 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 5-2 on their home court. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Max Fiedler averaging 7.9.

The Roadrunners are 0-1 in conference play. UTSA has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

Rice’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 78.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 74.5 Rice allows.

The Owls and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.4 points. Mekhi Mason is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

Christian Tucker is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Roadrunners. Carlton Linguard is averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

