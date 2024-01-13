Ivy-Curry leads UTSA against Charlotte after 28-point game

Charlotte 49ers (8-7, 2-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-9, 1-2 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (8-7, 2-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-9, 1-2 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -6; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 28 points in UTSA’s 107-101 overtime loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Roadrunners are 5-3 on their home court. UTSA has a 4-5 record against opponents above .500.

The 49ers are 2-1 in AAC play. Charlotte is seventh in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.1.

UTSA averages 80.6 points, 15.8 more per game than the 64.8 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 68.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 81.1 UTSA allows to opponents.

The Roadrunners and 49ers square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wyatt is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 9.3 points. Christian Tucker is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 13.6 points for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 84.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

