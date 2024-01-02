Ivy-Curry and UTSA host UAB

UAB Blazers (8-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-7) San Antonio; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6; over/under is…

UAB Blazers (8-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-7)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the UAB Blazers after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 22 points in UTSA’s 103-89 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-2 at home. UTSA is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blazers have gone 2-1 away from home. UAB scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

UTSA scores 78.7 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 75.9 UAB allows. UAB averages 77.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 79.2 UTSA gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Isaiah Wyatt is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Efrem Johnson is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 9.2 points. Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 60.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

