Ivy-Curry and UTSA host Rice

UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Rice Owls after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 20 points in UTSA’s 78-76 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 5-2 on their home court. Rice averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-1 against AAC opponents. UTSA is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Rice’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UTSA allows. UTSA’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Rice has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Fiedler is averaging 9.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Carlton Linguard is averaging 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Roadrunners. Christian Tucker is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

