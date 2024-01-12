Ivy-Curry and UTSA host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (8-7, 2-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-9, 1-2 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

Charlotte 49ers (8-7, 2-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-9, 1-2 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 28 points in UTSA’s 107-101 overtime loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Roadrunners are 5-3 on their home court. UTSA has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 49ers are 2-1 against AAC opponents. Charlotte has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UTSA averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UTSA gives up.

The Roadrunners and 49ers meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 assists for the Roadrunners. Carlton Linguard is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Lu’Cye Patterson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 84.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

