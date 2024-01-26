Ivory leads Southern Miss against Marshall after 28-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-8, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (10-11, 5-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-8, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (10-11, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on the Marshall Thundering Herd after Donovan Ivory scored 28 points in Southern Miss’ 79-63 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Thundering Herd are 6-4 in home games. Marshall ranks second in the Sun Belt with 15.5 assists per game led by Jacob Conner averaging 3.2.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is ninth in the Sun Belt with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Victor Hart averaging 4.6.

Marshall is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Austin Crowley is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Ivory is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

