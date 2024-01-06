Live Radio
IUPUI visits Youngstown State on 7-game road skid

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 3:43 AM

IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI will try to break its seven-game road losing streak when the Jaguars face Youngstown State.

The Penguins have gone 7-1 at home. Youngstown State leads the Horizon League in rebounding, averaging 40.3 boards. Damiree Burns leads the Penguins with 9.0 rebounds.

The Jaguars are 1-4 against Horizon League opponents. IUPUI has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

Youngstown State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.4 per game IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 66.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 70.0 Youngstown State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 13.5 points. Brett Thompson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Jlynn Counter is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

