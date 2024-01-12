IUPUI takes on Oakland, looks to stop 4-game slide

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-13, 1-6 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-13, 1-6 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI heads into the matchup with Oakland as losers of four games in a row.

The Jaguars have gone 4-4 in home games. IUPUI is 3-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-2 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon League scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 8.5.

IUPUI scores 66.1 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 74.7 Oakland allows. Oakland averages 74.1 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 76.9 IUPUI allows.

The Jaguars and Golden Grizzlies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qwanzi Samuels is averaging 4.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Townsend is averaging 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

