IUPUI Jaguars take on the Green Bay Phoenix on 3-game slide

Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -8; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI heads into the matchup against Green Bay as losers of three in a row.

The Jaguars are 4-3 on their home court. IUPUI ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Bryce Monroe averaging 8.7.

The Phoenix are 4-2 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

IUPUI averages 66.5 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 66.2 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 66.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 77.5 IUPUI allows to opponents.

The Jaguars and Phoenix match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 14.6 points for the Jaguars.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.