IUPUI hosts Youngstown State after Reid’s 22-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (14-6, 6-3 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-15, 2-8 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -14; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Ziggy Reid scored 22 points in Youngstown State’s 105-64 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Jaguars are 4-6 on their home court. IUPUI is seventh in the Horizon League with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Bryce Monroe averaging 8.7.

The Penguins are 6-3 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon League giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

IUPUI averages 66.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 70.3 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than IUPUI has given up to its opponents (49.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 15.2 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Brandon Rush is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.9 points. Brett Thompson is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.