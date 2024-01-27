IUPUI hosts Wright State following Huibregste’s 32-point game

Wright State Raiders (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wright State Raiders (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Alex Huibregste scored 32 points in Wright State’s 107-99 overtime victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Jaguars are 4-7 in home games. IUPUI averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Raiders are 6-4 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State averages 86.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

IUPUI is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 53.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 49.9% shooting opponents of IUPUI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Brady II is shooting 24.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.1 points. Jlynn Counter is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Trey Calvin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Tanner Holden is averaging 17.9 points, seven rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 90.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

