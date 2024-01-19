IUPUI hosts Robert Morris following Hastings’ 31-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (7-12, 3-5 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Robert Morris Colonials (7-12, 3-5 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Markeese Hastings scored 31 points in Robert Morris’ 102-99 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Jaguars are 4-5 on their home court. IUPUI averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonials are 3-5 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is sixth in the Horizon League scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

IUPUI’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than IUPUI gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Hastings is averaging 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.