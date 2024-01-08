Isaacs leads Texas Tech against Oklahoma State after 21-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Pop Isaacs scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 78-67 win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Red Raiders are 8-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Cowboys are 0-1 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech scores 78.0 points, 11.4 more per game than the 66.6 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaacs is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 assists. Joe Toussaint is averaging 15 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Javon Small is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Cowboys. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.