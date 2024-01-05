Isaacs leads Texas Tech against No. 20 Texas after 21-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) at Texas Longhorns (11-2) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) at Texas Longhorns (11-2)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits the No. 20 Texas Longhorns after Pop Isaacs scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 85-57 win against the North Alabama Lions.

The Longhorns have gone 9-0 at home. Texas averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 0-1 in road games. Texas Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Texas Tech averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas gives up.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Longhorns. Max Abmas is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Warren Washington is averaging 9.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Isaacs is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

