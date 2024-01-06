Isaacs leads Texas Tech against No. 20 Texas after 21-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) at Texas Longhorns (11-2) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7;…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) at Texas Longhorns (11-2)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on the No. 20 Texas Longhorns after Pop Isaacs scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 85-57 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Longhorns are 9-0 on their home court. Texas averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 0-1 on the road. Texas Tech scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Texas scores 79.2 points, 14.7 more per game than the 64.5 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Longhorns. Max Abmas is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Joe Toussaint is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Red Raiders. Isaacs is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

