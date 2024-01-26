Isaacs leads No. 20 Texas Tech against No. 11 Oklahoma

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas Tech takes on the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners after Pop Isaacs scored 32 points in Texas Tech’s 85-78 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Sooners are 11-1 in home games. Oklahoma is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Raiders are 4-1 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Oklahoma averages 78.3 points, 12.1 more per game than the 66.2 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 11.1 more points per game (76.7) than Oklahoma gives up (65.6).

The Sooners and Red Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Isaacs is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 17.1 points and 3.2 assists. Warren Washington is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

