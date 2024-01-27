Isaacs leads No. 20 Texas Tech against No. 11 Oklahoma

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas Tech visits the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners after Pop Isaacs scored 32 points in Texas Tech’s 85-78 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Sooners are 11-1 in home games. Oklahoma is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Raiders are 4-1 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Oklahoma makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Texas Tech averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Oklahoma gives up.

The Sooners and Red Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Otega Oweh is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Joe Toussaint is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Red Raiders. Isaacs is averaging 19.4 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

