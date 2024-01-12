Iriafen has 25 points, 16 rebounds, as No. 8 Stanford wins a close one over No. 19 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 16 rebounds to help No. 8 Stanford edge No.…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 16 rebounds to help No. 8 Stanford edge No. 19 Utah 66-64 on Friday night for the Cardinal’s seventh straight win.

The victory also moved Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer one win from tying former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s all-time wins record of 1,202.

Hannah Jump scored 12 points and Cameron Brink had nine points for Stanford (15-1, 4-0 Pac-12).

Utah’s Alissa Pili made a pair of free throws and a twisting layup to cut Stanford’s lead to 65-64 and then a couple of jump balls were called on each team’s subsequent possessions.

Talana Lepolo made one free throw with two seconds left and Pili missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to allow the Cardinal to escape.

Pili had 16 points but was 5 for 18 from the field for Utah. (11-5, 1-3). Jenna Johnson had her best offensive game of the season with 15 points.

No. 5 COLORADO 76, CALIFORNIA 61

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 19 points, including her first 3-pointer of the season, and Colorado won its eighth straight by holding off California.

Quay Miller added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) and Frida Formann scored all 14 of her points in the second half to help the Buffaloes break open a tight game. Colorado led by 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Marta Suarez scored 14 points for a surprising California team that was picked to finish 11th in the preseason Pac-12 media poll. Ioanna Krimili had 11 points, below the graduate transfer’s 16.5-point average this season.

