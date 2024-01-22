Ireland, Smith lead Nicholls over Incarnate Word 78-74 in OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Byron Ireland and Diante Smith scored 20 points apiece and Nicholls beat Incarnate Word 78-74 in…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Byron Ireland and Diante Smith scored 20 points apiece and Nicholls beat Incarnate Word 78-74 in overtime on Monday night.

Ireland had six rebounds off the bench for the Colonels (9-10, 4-2 Southland Conference). Smith scored seven in the extra period, adding five rebounds and three steals. Robert Brown III shot 5 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Cardinals (5-13, 0-5) were led in scoring by Alex Anderson, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Sky Wicks added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Josiah Hammons had 11 points.

Mekhi Collins’ layup with 20 seconds left pulled Nicholls even at 62 and forced overtime. Collins had 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting with six rebounds

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

