Ireland leads Nicholls State against Houston Christian after 24-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (5-8) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-9)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -7; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the Houston Christian Huskies after Byron Ireland scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 74-65 win over the Mobile Rams.

The Huskies are 2-2 in home games. Houston Christian is second in the Southland with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 5.6.

The Colonels are 2-6 in road games. Nicholls State is seventh in the Southland with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 6.5.

Houston Christian’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 72.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 83.2 Houston Christian allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Huskies. Imariagbe is averaging 11.8 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games for Houston Christian.

West is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

