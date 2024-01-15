Iowa visits Minnesota following Freeman’s 22-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -2; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Owen Freeman scored 22 points in Iowa’s 94-76 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Golden Gophers are 11-1 in home games. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Pharrel Payne averaging 8.9.

The Hawkeyes have gone 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa leads the Big Ten scoring 87.1 points per game while shooting 47.8%.

Minnesota scores 77.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 77.5 Iowa allows. Iowa has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Hawkeyes square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Joshua Ola-Joseph is averaging 11.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Ben Krikke is averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.