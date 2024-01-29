Iowa visits Indiana after Reneau’s 21-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Malik Reneau scored 21 points in Indiana’s 70-62 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers are 9-2 in home games. Indiana has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawkeyes are 4-5 in Big Ten play. Iowa has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Indiana makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Iowa scores 11.2 more points per game (85.3) than Indiana allows (74.1).

The Hoosiers and Hawkeyes match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reneau is averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Payton Sandfort is averaging 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

